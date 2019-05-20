Asset owners and managers in Asia Pacific (APAC) are looking to domestic and regional bond markets for portfolio diversification and income, reveals a survey commissioned by State Street Global Advisors’ ABF Pan Asia Bond Index Fund (PAIF).
State Street Global Advisors retains its favourable outlook for fixed income assets in 2025. As fiscal, trade and monetary policies evolve, likely swings in sentiment and bouts of volatility will potentially create opportunities for investors to manage or extend duration.
As investors await rate cuts and look to move out of cash, continued market volatility and geopolitical tensions are making diversification and resilience a priority, according to a AsianInvestor webinar, in conjunction with State Street Global Advisors.
With investors in Hong Kong and Singapore seeking protection against market risks and volatility, gold allocations offer a compelling way to diversify and improve risk-adjusted returns. Robin Tsui, APAC Gold Strategist at State Street Global Advisors, explains trends and drivers behind the increasing exposure to this asset class.
Projections of weaker US growth in 2024 coupled with a robust economic outlook for Asia bode well for more active and diverse portfolios, including quality and safe-haven assets, according to a recent AsianInvestor webinar, in conjunction with State Street Global Advisors.
Systematic active fixed income approaches allow investors to take advantage of signals, or alpha factors, that have stood the test of time. State Street Global Advisors explores the benefits of systematic, factor-based investing and why institutional investor demand is currently rising.
The Inflation Reduction Act of 2022 aims to lower energy and health care costs for American families while helping the United States to achieve its net zero ambitions. The Act includes important provisions that promote the use of renewable energy and reduce greenhouse gas emissions, which may create opportunities for companies and investors.
Climate metrics are becoming a vital component of successful investment decisions with the rise of climate investing, an increasing recognition of environmental risks, and investors across the world beginning their journey to Net Zero. This primer from State Street Global Advisors provides an overview of the key metrics, what they mean, and how they are employed.
Even against a downbeat backdrop of rising inflation and central banks playing policy catch-up, investors can maximise the potential of emerging opportunities in bond markets if they hold steady and look past accelerating price rises.
A China equities allocation makes sense when considering global growth, consumerism, foreign investment and the potential for higher returns. As an institutional investor or investment professional, being exposed to China has traditionally been an ancillary outcome of a decision to own emerging market (EM) equities. However, we believe there are potential return and risk benefits from considering China as an independent allocation.