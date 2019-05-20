AsianInvesterAsianInvester

State Street Global Advisors

In partnership with State Street Global Advisors
Systematic active fixed income approaches allow investors to take advantage of signals, or alpha factors, that have stood the test of time. State Street Global Advisors explores the benefits of systematic, factor-based investing and why institutional investor demand is currently rising.
The case for systematic investing in credit
A China equities allocation makes sense when considering global growth, consumerism, foreign investment and the potential for higher returns. As an institutional investor or investment professional, being exposed to China has traditionally been an ancillary outcome of a decision to own emerging market (EM) equities. However, we believe there are potential return and risk benefits from considering China as an independent allocation.
The Case for a Dedicated China Equities Allocation