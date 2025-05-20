Pinnacle Towers, backed by private equity giant KKR, has grown to become the Philippines' biggest independent telecom tower operator.
The world's most populous nation hasn't lived up to hopes it would become a global manufacturing hub. But US-China tensions may now benefit India's ambitions.
Asset owners are rebalancing their fixed-income portfolios as concerns about the global economy and central bank rate moves loom large.
In volatile times, diversifying portfolio assets is key to hedging against risk, but investors should adjust their expectations, according to a panel of experts at AsianInvestor’s 20th Asian Investment Summit.
Washington's deficit spending is raising concerns among investors after Moody's cut its US sovereign credit rating, citing a fast-growing debt mountain of some $36 trillion.