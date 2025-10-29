AsianInvesterAsianInvesterAsianInvester

Australia strikes Southeast Asia private-credit partnership with IFM Investors

Peter Brieger
Export Finance Australia (EFA) will provide up to $175 million for IFM Investors’ private credit capabilities to partner with businesses in fast-growing region.
The Australian government and IFM Investors have struck a landmark partnership to boost investment and economic growth in Southeast Asia, in what the company called a “multi-decade opportunity”.

