With market volatility persisting, experts weigh the outlook for gold as both a safe-haven asset and strategic investment.
News
Pinnacle Towers, backed by private equity giant KKR, has grown to become the Philippines' biggest independent telecom tower operator.
As Chinese firms increasingly choose Hong Kong over US listings, asset managers are reassessing their strategies for global asset allocation.
As global economic power shifts and investment priorities evolve, the once-unquestioned dominance of American exceptionalism is being reassessed.
Washington's deficit spending is raising concerns among investors after Moody's cut its US sovereign credit rating, citing a fast-growing debt mountain of some $36 trillion.
The insurer, backed by Li Ka-shing's son Richard, said it booked its first-ever net profit in the first quarter, with plans to strengthen its capital position and expand market reach after the planned share sale.
AsianInvestor surveyed top asset managers to assess the impact of US-China tariff reductions on institutional investment strategies.
China’s pivot to Southeast Asia in the face of US trade tensions is reshaping global supply chains and investment flows.
Allianz withdraws offer to acquire Income Insurance; CapitaLand to buy Wingate in Australia; Cathay Life Insurance buys 50% of Taiwan windfarm from Denmark's Orsted; and more.
In its second major acquisition announcement this month, Japan's Nippon Life unveiled plans Wednesday to purchase global insurer Resolution Life, following its completed Corebridge deal.
The Korean sovereign wealth fund has named a former World Bank executive as its new CEO, following a long and extensive search.
The $2.35 billion investment deal is part of an equity recapitalisation via a vehicle led by StonePeak, along with direct investments from Investment Management Corporation of Ontario and APG Asset Management.