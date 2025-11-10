AsianInvesterAsianInvesterAsianInvester

News Hub: Indonesia's Danantara launches $1bn bid for land in Mecca

Indonesian sovereign wealth fund Danantara lodges $1 billion bid for land near Mecca's Grand Mosque; Kazakhstan plans a $500m-1bn crypto reserve fund; Future Fund and QIC become full owners of clean energy developer Tilt; and more.
News Hub: Indonesia's Danantara launches $1bn bid for land in Mecca

TOP NEWS

Sign In to Your Account
Access Exclusive AsianInvestor Content!
Please sign in to your subscription to unlock full access to our premium AI resources.

Free Registration & 7-Day Trial
Register now to enjoy a 7-day free trial—no registration fees required. Click the link to get started.
Note: This free trial is a one-time offer.
Questions?
If you have any enquiries or would like a quote for a team or company licence, please contact us at [email protected]. Our subscription team will be happy to assist you.
¬ Haymarket Media Limited. All rights reserved.