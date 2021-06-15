AsianInvesterAsianInvester

Staff Writer
Future Fund internally appoints deputy CIO for portfolio strategy; CPPIB promotes Suyi Kim to run global private equity; NPS extends CIO term for second time; Willis Towers Watson appoints Australian investments head; Knight Frank promotes Apac director to run global capital strategies; Natixis Investment Managers names head of distribution for Emea.
Weekly roundup of people news, July 30
Staff Reporters
Zurich Australia appoints CEO for Australian and New Zealand; BNY Mellon hires Southeast Asia head of intermediary; Franklin Templeton names head of Asia distribution; Robeco to add three ESG specialists in Singapore; JP Morgan AM names new head of data science; JLL adds head of Greater China; Lombard Odier hires COO from Credit Suisse; and more.
Weekly roundup of people news, July 23
Staff Reporters
AustralianSuper to add over 50 staff in London in overseas investing push; Private equity groups bid in Anbang asset fire-sale; Indonesia's infrastructure SWF eyes 50 firms for funding; Korea's Poba hands €200 million more to CBRE Global Investors for European property; GIC, CPPIB and Boston Properties to invest $2bn in US real estate; and more.
Alternatives news roundup: AustralianSuper to add 52 staff in London in infra, private debt push; Anbang's asset sale attracts PE consortia bids
Staff Reporters
AustralianSuper's CEO to step down; Franklin Templeton appoints ex-Calpers CIO as Asia chair; Zurich Malaysia names country head; Credit Suisse promotes new China CEO; DWS lures Amundi veteran back to Asia; Indosuez appoints head of North Asia; Citi Private Bank names SE Asia private capital head; Gaw Capital hires IDC investments head; and more.
Weekly roundup of people news, July 16
Staff Writer
HSBC Asset Management adds ETF business director; Ninety One broadens fixed income team; former CEO of Malaysia's EPF joins Mavcap; Citi promotes new HNW private bank head for Apac; Deutsche Bank hires Southeast Asia wealth leader; Barclays appoints Singapore private bank head; HSBC names Malaysia wealth banking head; and more.
Weekly roundup of people news, July 9
Staff Writer
NZ Super appoints head of asset allocation; Sun Life adds new Asia CFO; Value Partners names deputy CIO for fixed income; Ex-CPPIB chair joins Singapore venture capital firm; Hines names global head of ESG; HSBC Private Banking names head of Asia coverage for Emea; GAM appoints associate director in Singapore; M&G Real Estate adds to Asia acquisitions team; and more.
Weekly roundup of people news, June 25
Richard Morrow
Asia Pacific alternatives market to grow to $6tr by 2025; Australian private capital assets rose to A$77 billion in mid-2020; Chinese authorities limit cash management products holding riskier securities; Indonesia's sovereign wealth fund to acquire several toll roads; Korean institutional investors support scheme to buy US asset-backed securities; and more.
Alternatives news roundup: Asia Pacific's alternatives market to hit $6tr by 2025; Indonesia's SWF to buy troubled toll roads
Staff Reporters
Malaysia's Armed Forces Fund hires new CEO; Canada's Omers appoints Asia capital markets managing director; HSBC Asset Management creates alternatives unit, appoints CIO as its head; Bank of Singapore names global wealth head; Aware Super hires IFA head; Hong Kong names acting head for MPFA; Schroders adding to Asia ESG headcount; and more.
Weekly roundup of people news, June 18