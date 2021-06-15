Malaysia's SWF Khazanah Nasional explores cross-border partnerships with France and Italy; ICICI Prudential Asset Management seeks IPO approval in India, and more.
One of the Southeast Asian nation's two sovereign wealth funds, INA has added critical minerals as well as food and agriculture to its portfolio.
Future Fund internally appoints deputy CIO for portfolio strategy; CPPIB promotes Suyi Kim to run global private equity; NPS extends CIO term for second time; Willis Towers Watson appoints Australian investments head; Knight Frank promotes Apac director to run global capital strategies; Natixis Investment Managers names head of distribution for Emea.
Zurich Australia appoints CEO for Australian and New Zealand; BNY Mellon hires Southeast Asia head of intermediary; Franklin Templeton names head of Asia distribution; Robeco to add three ESG specialists in Singapore; JP Morgan AM names new head of data science; JLL adds head of Greater China; Lombard Odier hires COO from Credit Suisse; and more.
AustralianSuper to add over 50 staff in London in overseas investing push; Private equity groups bid in Anbang asset fire-sale; Indonesia's infrastructure SWF eyes 50 firms for funding; Korea's Poba hands €200 million more to CBRE Global Investors for European property; GIC, CPPIB and Boston Properties to invest $2bn in US real estate; and more.
QIC expands global private debt team with three new hires; Sydney Airport bid by consortium fails; Dajia Insurance Group up for sale for $5.18 billion; China Baowu Steel Group to launch carbon-neutral fund; Indonesia's new wealth fund studying 50 companies for investment; NPS adds Kosdaq-listed blue chips; Macau's SSF's income and returns fall; and more.
AustralianSuper's CEO to step down; Franklin Templeton appoints ex-Calpers CIO as Asia chair; Zurich Malaysia names country head; Credit Suisse promotes new China CEO; DWS lures Amundi veteran back to Asia; Indosuez appoints head of North Asia; Citi Private Bank names SE Asia private capital head; Gaw Capital hires IDC investments head; and more.
HSBC Asset Management adds ETF business director; Ninety One broadens fixed income team; former CEO of Malaysia's EPF joins Mavcap; Citi promotes new HNW private bank head for Apac; Deutsche Bank hires Southeast Asia wealth leader; Barclays appoints Singapore private bank head; HSBC names Malaysia wealth banking head; and more.
NZ Super appoints head of asset allocation; Sun Life adds new Asia CFO; Value Partners names deputy CIO for fixed income; Ex-CPPIB chair joins Singapore venture capital firm; Hines names global head of ESG; HSBC Private Banking names head of Asia coverage for Emea; GAM appoints associate director in Singapore; M&G Real Estate adds to Asia acquisitions team; and more.
Asia Pacific alternatives market to grow to $6tr by 2025; Australian private capital assets rose to A$77 billion in mid-2020; Chinese authorities limit cash management products holding riskier securities; Indonesia's sovereign wealth fund to acquire several toll roads; Korean institutional investors support scheme to buy US asset-backed securities; and more.
Malaysia's Armed Forces Fund hires new CEO; Canada's Omers appoints Asia capital markets managing director; HSBC Asset Management creates alternatives unit, appoints CIO as its head; Bank of Singapore names global wealth head; Aware Super hires IFA head; Hong Kong names acting head for MPFA; Schroders adding to Asia ESG headcount; and more.
Norway's Oil Fund welcome Chinese proposals improving transparency and shareholder protection; HK's MPF assets surge 35% year on year; Korea's NPS commits $100m to TPG consortium to invest in taxi-hailing app; Poba commits W270bn to European property; Malaysia's EPF sees investment income rise 59% year-on-year in first quarter, and more.