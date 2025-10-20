News Hub: Singapore's GIC sues Chinese automaker Nio over accounting
Singapore’s sovereign wealth fund GIC accuses Nio and its top execs of artificially inflating revenue and misleading investors; South Korea's pension fund NPS is on track to post its first annual loss on foreign alternatives since 2020; The UK government will hold high-level investment talks with Australia's largest pension funds; and more.
TOP NEWS
