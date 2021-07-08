Rumah Group, a Singapore-based single family office, explains how it is carving out a thoughtful approach to decarbonisation, with a strategic push into three climate-critical sectors.
Tag : fund managers
Preqin data reveals significant declines in deal activity and fundraising in Asia, with exit activity primarily driven by trade sales and IPOs.
GreenBear Group is backing India's emerging fund managers, recognising their local expertise and agility in a rapidly transforming market.
Managing relationships with venture capital and private equity funds offers advantages beyond immediate returns, two family office executives told AsianInvestor.
The homegrown insurer has a detailed list of criteria it employs when it comes to selecting investment partners.
Mergers and acquisitions in the investment industry were particularly robust in 2021, with over 296 transactions made and a number of high-profile mega deals.
Actively managed funds were also not found to have better odds of higher returns than more passive funds.
Aldcroft has been in the fund and asset management industry in Asia Pacific for nearly four decades, and will be taking a short break in the UK before returning to Hong Kong next year.
AsianInvestor eyes ways in which technology could transform investing in the coming decade. Our last two areas consider tokenising private assets and creating investment data hubs.
AsianInvestor considers how technology and data advances could affect investing. We next look at the potential for universal ESG and asset owners becoming tougher fee hagglers.
AustralianSuper's CEO to step down; Franklin Templeton appoints ex-Calpers CIO as Asia chair; Zurich Malaysia names country head; Credit Suisse promotes new China CEO; DWS lures Amundi veteran back to Asia; Indosuez appoints head of North Asia; Citi Private Bank names SE Asia private capital head; Gaw Capital hires IDC investments head; and more.
AsianInvestor identifies five ways in which technology will force fund management to evolve. We begin with the likely impact on product distribution and flexibility.