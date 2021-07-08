AsianInvesterAsianInvester

Staff Reporters
AustralianSuper's CEO to step down; Franklin Templeton appoints ex-Calpers CIO as Asia chair; Zurich Malaysia names country head; Credit Suisse promotes new China CEO; DWS lures Amundi veteran back to Asia; Indosuez appoints head of North Asia; Citi Private Bank names SE Asia private capital head; Gaw Capital hires IDC investments head; and more.
Weekly roundup of people news, July 16