Alternatives fortify portfolios against inflation shocks: report
JP Morgan Asset Management's latest research suggests a 30% allocation to alternatives can elevate a traditional 60/40 portfolio, boosting its projected return to 6.9% while building resilience against rate volatility.
Adding alternatives to a portfolio can meaningfully improve outcomes, increasing potential returns, lowering volatility, and delivering a higher Sharpe ratio, according to the 30th edition of the JP Morgan Asset Management LTCMAs.
