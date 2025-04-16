Strategic reallocation of capital and evolving tech ecosystems present unique sector opportunities in emerging markets, despite persistent valuation gaps with developed economies.
Equities
The world's most populous nation hasn't lived up to hopes it would become a global manufacturing hub. But US-China tensions may now benefit India's ambitions.
Multiple catalysts beyond dollar weakness signal potential sustained revaluation of emerging market equities, as correlations with developed markets continue to decline.
In volatile times, diversifying portfolio assets is key to hedging against risk, but investors should adjust their expectations, according to a panel of experts at AsianInvestor’s 20th Asian Investment Summit.
Emerging market technology companies are leveraging integrated supply chains, cost advantages and innovation capabilities to outperform Western counterparts.
Washington's deficit spending is raising concerns among investors after Moody's cut its US sovereign credit rating, citing a fast-growing debt mountain of some $36 trillion.
The policy move could drive insurers' equity investments higher, but it also adds risks, requiring careful portfolio management amid market volatility.
While industry experts view this surge as a temporary response to US-China trade tensions, concerns over hedging costs and investment returns remain in focus.
AsianInvestor sought insights from industry experts to explore the lasting implications of Donald Trump's first 100 days in office.
CEO Sriram Iyer outlines how the $14 billion Mumbai-based pension fund is positioning its portfolio during the worst market selloff since 2008.
As uncertainty dominates global markets following Trump's tariff announcements, asset owners are prioritising liquidity management while preparing for potential sharp declines in both public and private asset valuations.
Despite US trade tensions, strong domestic demand, innovation, and proactive policymaking reinforce China’s appeal as a long-term investment destination.