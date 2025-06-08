Emerging market equities reaching inflection point
Strategic reallocation of capital and evolving tech ecosystems present unique sector opportunities in emerging markets, despite persistent valuation gaps with developed economies.
Emerging market equities may be approaching an inflection point, with structural reforms, shifting trade patterns and evolving technology ecosystems creating opportunities beyond traditional currency dynamics, according to leading asset managers.
