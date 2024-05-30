Strategic reallocation of capital and evolving tech ecosystems present unique sector opportunities in emerging markets, despite persistent valuation gaps with developed economies.
Tag : bnppam
Foreign investors adhering to international ESG standards must navigate a complex landscape in China, where implementation of such practices requires patience and sustained engagement with local corporations.
Regional investors maintain confidence in renewable energy projects despite a US policy shift, citing strong domestic drivers and commercial viability.
As artificial intelligence becomes more integral to our daily lives, it is not only advancing technology but also raising concerns about how much energy it is consuming as well its environmental impact.