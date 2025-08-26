Are bonds regaining their hedge role in Asia?
After years of elevated bond–equity correlations, signs of decoupling are emerging in Asia. But the pattern is uneven, with inflation expectations, central bank credibility and market structures shaping whether bonds can reliably diversify portfolios again.
Sign In to Your Account
Access Exclusive AsianInvestor Content!
Please sign in to your subscription to unlock full access to our premium AI resources.
Free Registration & 7-Day Trial
Register now to enjoy a 7-day free trial—no registration fees required. Click the link to get started.
Note: This free trial is a one-time offer.
¬ Haymarket Media Limited. All rights reserved.