AsianInvestor team
Former AXA HK CIO joins Chubb Life; AIA hires new fund selection chief; Prime Super hires investment lead; US family office hires CIO for Australia operations; State Street appoints SG, Southeast Asia head; and more.
Weekly roundup of people news, Nov 15
Staff Reporters
Cbus Super names CEO; Credit Suisse AM's APAC head takes on new role; Manulife gets new Asia CEO; Malaysian central bank names new governor; GPIF appoints management communications head; M&G appoints Japan head; and more.
Weekly roundup of people news, June 16