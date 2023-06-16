Institutional investors across Asia Pacific remain committed to increasing private markets allocations but they're showing clear preferences for developed markets, private credit and technology-enabled investments amid global uncertainties.
Equip Super unveils post-merger team; ADB names new president; TCorp adds investment head; Raffles taps UAE advisor; ART appoints risk chief; and more.
Former AXA HK CIO joins Chubb Life; AIA hires new fund selection chief; Prime Super hires investment lead; US family office hires CIO for Australia operations; State Street appoints SG, Southeast Asia head; and more.
Asia-Pacific asset owners are set to continue boosting gold holdings as a portfolio hedge and diversifier over the next 18 months, outpacing North American peers, according to a newly released survey.
Private debt and secondaries are gaining favour as inflation and interest rates shake up private markets, a State Street survey shows.
With significant firepower at their disposal, Asia Pacific's major asset owners are building new skill sets to expand into private debt opportunities and explore real assets beyond primary markets.
ETF demand surged in Asia in 2023. Will investors continue to bet on this investment vehicle this year and if so, what will be the key drivers?
The editorial team was highly commended for its digital-first reporting on asset owners at the 2023 State Street Institutional Press Awards Asia Pacific.
Many asset owners such as pension funds and sovereign wealth funds utilise basic tools such as spreadsheets for asset allocation activities, a recent report revealed, although digital transformation is better in the Asia Pacific, according to another survey.
High-quality data and holistic strategies lead to gains, while legacy tech and staff skills are obstacles, new report finds.
Survey shows institutions see two key macroeconomic risks to their asset allocation strategies over the next 6-12 months.
Cbus Super names CEO; Credit Suisse AM's APAC head takes on new role; Manulife gets new Asia CEO; Malaysian central bank names new governor; GPIF appoints management communications head; M&G appoints Japan head; and more.