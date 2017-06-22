Amid global growth in fixed income ETFs, RMB bond index funds have shown rapid growth in the past three years. By the end of June 2020, there were 133 domestic bond index funds with a total value of ¥455.5 bn in China - 23 times greater than in 2018 - and 27 overseas-listed RMB bond ETFs with a total value of ¥53.6 bn, 99% of which comprised Chinese government bonds and policy bank bond ETFs.