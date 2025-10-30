Malaysia's MNRB sees local bonds as safe havens through volatility
Malaysia's national reinsurer is positioning for reinvestment risk and liquidity challenges while finding opportunities in domestic credit markets, as conservative fiscal policies and stable fundamentals provide a counterweight to global uncertainty.
Sign In to Your Account
Access Exclusive AsianInvestor Content!
Please sign in to your subscription to unlock full access to our premium AI resources.
Free Registration & 7-Day Trial
Register now to enjoy a 7-day free trial—no registration fees required. Click the link to get started.
Note: This free trial is a one-time offer.
¬ Haymarket Media Limited. All rights reserved.