Asset owners are rebalancing their fixed-income portfolios as concerns about the global economy and central bank rate moves loom large.
Tag : fixed income
In partnership with Aberdeen Investments
A survey in Q1 2025 of more than 70 investors from 50 leading insurers across the region by AsianInvestor, in collaboration with Aberdeen Investments, reveals different routes to tackling new regimes and planning portfolios in a new investment era.
Washington's deficit spending is raising concerns among investors after Moody's cut its US sovereign credit rating, citing a fast-growing debt mountain of some $36 trillion.
CIO Jianxin Chen explains how the insurance giant strategically balances short-term opportunities, cyclical market shifts, and long-term stability to navigate the challenging low-interest-rate landscape.
The Karan Thapar family office is fine-tuning its investment strategy, balancing long-duration bonds with carefully selected alternative assets, as it navigates shifting interest rate cycles in pursuit of stable returns.
While Japanese bonds did see a boost from the central banks January rate hike, analysts are expecting investors to favour higher-yielding foreign bonds as fiscal pressures increase.
Greater appetite for fixed income exchange-traded funds (ETFs) and products with exposure to forces that could reshape the world economy - like artificial intelligence (AI) and automation - are underpinning demand, says Magnus Cattan, vice president, head of client development for ICE in Asia Pacific.
The Indonesian life insurer maintains long-duration positioning while adapting tactical allocation amid shifting rate cut expectations following the US presidential elections.
Trends in several segments of the region’s financial landscape look set to drive demand for data over the coming year, says Magnus Cattan, vice president, head of client development for ICE in Asia Pacific.
In partnership with MFS Investment Management
Market and investment specialists at MFS explore what’s behind recent market ups and downs, and how a normalised environment for interest rates and earnings will impact global equities and fixed income.
Asia's robust economic backdrop is driving Asia-Pacific asset owners to increase allocations to the region's fixed income markets as a source of stable returns, a new State Street Global Advisors survey finds.
Asset owners in Greater China are expanding their use of ETFs for a wider range of portfolio use cases as the region offers more diverse products, according to a survey by Brown Brothers Harriman.