Ping An Life's 'three warehouse' strategy thrives amid persistent low yields
CIO Jianxin Chen explains how the insurance giant strategically balances short-term opportunities, cyclical market shifts, and long-term stability to navigate the challenging low-interest-rate landscape.
Ping An Life Insurance is adapting to the challenges of a persistent low-interest-rate environment with a dynamic investment approach that balances long-term stability with tactical agility, according to its chief investment officer, Jianxin Cheng.
Sign In to Your Account
Access Exclusive AsianInvestor Content!
Please sign in to your subscription to unlock full access to our premium AI resources.
Free Registration & 7-Day Trial
Register now to enjoy a 7-day free trial—no registration fees required. Click the link to get started.
Note: This free trial is a one-time offer.
¬ Haymarket Media Limited. All rights reserved.