China’s Made in China 2025 strategy is transforming its manufacturing sector, boosting technological independence and reshaping global competition.
In just 18 months, Amy Cho has reshaped M&G Investments’ trajectory in Asia Pacific - deepening institutional partnerships, securing flagship mandates and laying the groundwork for long-term regional growth. Her focus on clarity, client alignment and market expansion has earned her recognition as AsianInvestor’s ‘Best CEO’, spotlighting a leader who is not only accelerating performance, but also redefining what leadership looks like in a fast-evolving investment landscape.
CIO Jianxin Chen explains how the insurance giant strategically balances short-term opportunities, cyclical market shifts, and long-term stability to navigate the challenging low-interest-rate landscape.
Life insurers face a dual challenge: geopolitical instability and sweeping regulatory reforms. Leading CIOs advocate benchmark adherence during volatility while strengthening cross-departmental integration.
Leading insurers grapple with policy unpredictability, shifting market dynamics, and long-term positioning as Trump's second term creates new geopolitical realities, with China advocating a decade-long perspective.
Manulife shakes up senior leadership in Asia, naming Steve Finch as Asia president and CEO amid strategic regional changes.
The threat of higher interest rates means the days of set-and-forget investing could be over. But is picking the winners a risk too?
CDPQ has an ambitious new plan to fight the climate crisis, which includes a complete exit from oil assets by the end of 2022.
A webinar interview between AsianInvestor and Northern Trust Asset Management’s Wouter Sturkenboom focused on the key financial themes likely to dominate the post-Covid-19 world.
Managers should expect more frequent and detailed requirements from asset owners in order to attract capital, delegates heard at AsianInvestor’s Asian Investment Summit in Hong Kong.
The fast-growing $22.5 billion Korean Teachers' Credit Union posted strong returns last year as it minimised exposure to stocks and added alternative assets. That trend is continuing.
Jason Todd will join the Indian investment bank and securities firm in Hong Kong as global head of equity strategy.