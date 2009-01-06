Abu Dhabi sovereign fund poaches from RREEF, PineBridge names Middle East CIO, Barclays and UBS make senior equity appointments, and Blackpeak adds advisers.
Anette Jönsson
First State names new CIO, Baker joins Millennium, BlackRock adds alternatives co-head, Citi creates fund services role, Nomura appoints head of Asia equities, new Korea head at Deutsche, BoA-Merrill hires equity strategist, Deacons adds partner.
Panellists at an AsianInvestor/FinanceAsia conference see rising focus on credit quality and expect more issuers to seek credit ratings before launching offshore RMB bonds.
Jason Todd will join the Indian investment bank and securities firm in Hong Kong as global head of equity strategy.
The private-equity firm signs agreements with the governments in Shanghai and Chongqing to set up two renminbi-denominated funds of Rmb5 billion each to invest in Chinese companies.
Mike Di Iorio joins from Nomura as the UK bank continues to build its equities platform in the region.
Kapur joins Deutsche Bank from Mirae Asset Securities together with two long-term colleagues.
The bank transfers PJ Andersson from New York to become pan-Asia head of equity derivative and convertible sales and makes promotions and hires for its Asia CB trading desk.
Hsiao-Yun Lee, who has been building an onshore private banking business for SG in China since 2007, becomes CEO and reveals a plan to expand the team.
MacarthurCook Industrial Reit raises $155.5 million in new capital, including a $15.8 million investment by AMP and a $111 million rights issue. Separately, AMP Capital hires Anthony Fasso to head its international business.
The investment banking division contributes strongly to the shortfall after a tough fourth quarter, but CEO Brady Dougan says all businesses have had a strong start to 2009.
Deutsche Bank is to set up a securities joint venture with Shanxi Securities, while Credit Suisse and Founder Securities will form a JV to underwrite Chinese stocks and bonds.