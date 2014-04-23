The Hong Kong private equity secondaries firm, which recently closed its second fund, expects a significant rise in the number of exits from PE investments from 2015. It has also hired recently.
Yvonne Chan
As nations lock horns in a geopolitical tug-of-war over global supply chains, the effects of RMB liberalisation and hasty tapering in the US could prove destabilising, warns Parag Khanna.
Real assets such as infrastructure and land are increasingly being sought out as a hedge against inflation. But illiquidity remains an issue.
Talented and experienced women are undervalued in asset management, say top female executives, who advocate mentoring men to reduce misunderstanding in the workplace.
Drawing on computer modelling and human fundamental research, the Australian fund house has launched its first Asia-focused quantitative long/short fund with $25 million.
CVC Capital Partners Asia Pacific IV hit its hard cap after just under a year of fundraising, with more inflows from Asian and Middle Eastern investors than its predecessor.
The Hong Kong-based asset manager has doubled its AUM since the start of the year to $1 billion, helped by allocations to its hedge fund strategies.
The Swiss alternatives firm says it will target private equity deals from its new Mumbai base against a backdrop of falling valuations and growing accessibility of controlling stakes.
With abundant capital domestically, onshore hedge funds are in no hurry to expand abroad, while mutual funds are planning launches of offshore long/short equity strategies.
While money has rushed into Japan’s public markets, investors are taking a more cautious stance towards private equity funds, leaving some struggling to raise capital.
Investment into mainland venture capital funds and venture-backed companies climbs in the first quarter, as a resumption of IPOs in China provides a vital exit route for investors.
An expected US interest rate rise is leading sovereign wealth funds and central banks to diversify from fixed income into higher-yielding assets, indicates a State Street survey