Max Wong of Franklin Templeton to join Oaktree; Future Fund taps ESG risk head; Natixis adds in sales; Barclays fills equity gaps in Korea, India; and Deutsche names Vietnam chief.
Nick Ferguson
Korea's NPS names new CIO, Barclays and BoA-Merrill make hires, Northern Trust AM reshuffles, CLSA Capital Partners adds one, Australian custody body appoints chair.
Ex-World Bank head joins Temasek board, Taiwan names new chairman at regulator, L&G IM hires Manulife exec, Nikko AM bolsters team, Kroll makes two HK hires.
Temasek names new chairman, L&G hires ex-State Street MD, Bosera appoints new GM, RBC WM grabs more Sarasin execs, Allianz GI names EM debt specialist
Abu Dhabi sovereign fund poaches from RREEF, PineBridge names Middle East CIO, Barclays and UBS make senior equity appointments, and Blackpeak adds advisers.
SSgA loses South Asia MD, Axa hires fixed income head, RBC WM adds in Indonesia, Pimco names Japan PM, Credit Suisse bulks up fixed income, and HK boss joins Northern Trust.
CEO exits Aditya Birla Sun Life AM, UBS Wealth Management promotes four, Société Générale hires in cross-commodity research, Ropes & Gray adds in HK and DTCC names Asia head.
Asian private equity specialists defend their profession as Mitt Romney's presidential ambitions draw unwanted attention to the industry.
Nick Lord has joined Haymarket in London to help FinanceAsia and AsianInvestor reach a bigger audience in Europe and the US.
Nomura poaches yet another RBS banker, Henrik Melph, to head sales to central banks and sovereign wealth funds.
The German bank has hired Chris Lee from UBS to replace Nitin Nath as head of private bank and retail sales.
Joel Greenblatt, the author of a best-selling investment book, has teamed up with RBS to launch an investable index based on his magic formula.