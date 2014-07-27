They see renminbi-denominated product as key to unlocking pent-up demand following the deregulation of securities platforms targeting non-Taiwanese investors.
Contributions into insurance retirement products are expected to enjoy tax benefits from next year despite the failure of a pilot scheme in Shanghai, says service provider EY.
The US fund house is touting this as the first actively managed RQFII fund to be launched by a global asset manager in Hong Kong.
The Ucits RQFII fund will be the first to work with private hedge fund managers in China as subadvisers to provide exposure to the A-share market. It is due to launch next month.
China Investment Corporation is allocating more to external managers, non-US DM equities and EM debt and cutting exposure to DM sovereign bonds. But its 2013 returns still dipped year-on-year.
Both Chinese and foreign banks may prefer to sell QDII products than Hong Kong-domiciled funds, says the consultancy – for a number of reasons.
The index provider expects the country's fledging annuity enterprise scheme to spur asset managers to create funds based on target-risk and target-date strategies.
China is to allow fund firms to launch FoF products from this Friday amid a string of underperforming hybrid funds. Investment thresholds are expected to be kept relatively low.
Neuberger Berman names adviser; HSBC Securities Services fills China role; Banque Privée Edmond de Rothschild's CIO quits; and Franklin Templeton promotes for retail role.
China's currency regulator has awarded Bank Negara Malaysia an additional $500m in QFII quota, meaning it becomes the seventh asset owner to have received $1.5bn overall.
The Taiwanese pension fund is inviting fund managers to submit proposals for global real estate equity and infrastructure equity mandates.
Company valuations are being pushed up as PE firms chase the same targets, and market domination by big players like Alibaba is squeezing profit, says China First Capital.