The Office of the Commissioner of Insurance says firms have had sufficient time to launch investment-linked assurance schemes that comply with new stricter regulations.
A recent example of this was the September approval of only the second HK-domiciled ETF for sale to Chilean pensions. Sean Tuffy of Brown Brothers Harriman expects this momentum to build.
Low Kah-Fai, Tommy Yip eye firm launch; Bank Pictet & Cie adds to board; Louvre Fiduciary names private wealth head; Wiser Capital Management set to open; and VAM fills marketing role.
So long as that GDP growth is cleaner and greener due to China's push to reduce corruption and pollution, said Wayne Bowers, the firm's CEO of Emea and Asia Pacific.
Damien Mooney says most major banks have invested in due diligence over the past year, driven by regulation. But he believes fee-based distribution would challenge fund houses.
Regulators look set to force asset managers to provide more data on their activities, due to concerns over systemic risk, argues the chief executive of RBC Investor & Treasury Services.
Partners Group names PE head; JP Morgan AM relocating institutional head; Nayan Patel joins Robeco; OMGI hires equity PM; AMP Capital shuffles leadership; and Towers Watson expands insurance team.
The opening up of China's bond market to foreign investors will attract huge inflows, depriving poorer countries of funding as a result, argues Stratton Street's Andy Seaman.
The Mumbai-based multi-family office is eyeing a branch in Bangalore to add to its existing three and plans to build a platform linking European and Indian FOs.
With the US having exited quantitative easing and Japan doubling down on stimulus, Jim Caron of Morgan Stanley Investment Management sees European debt as attractive given low interest rate risk.
Deutsche Asset & Wealth Management will move an emerging-market investment team to Hong Kong from Europe, as it increases its focus on North Asian institutions.
The $208 billion Canada Pension Plan Investment Board wants to build its Asian asset portfolio via further joint ventures, as it allocates another $400 million to a China logistics JV.