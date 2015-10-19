AsianInvesterAsianInvester

Nikko AM creates product promotions role; ICBC Credit Suisse AM appoints index head; JP Morgan AM poaches Asia marketing chief; Sunsuper replaces CIO; ANZ sets up specialty funds post; SG names Asia prime services head; and HK's SFC appoints non-exec directors.
Weekly roundup of people news, Nov 13
A panel of private equity investors also discussed the implications of a shift towards direct deals in preference to co-investment, with Australia's QIC tipping greater dispersion of returns.
PE co-investment outstrips funds: QIC
The alternative investment firm's co-chairman is tipping more distressed opportunities in China off the back of an expected rise in defaults. It has also been raising money from mainland investors.
Oaktree hunting China distress, Asia JVs