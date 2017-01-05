South Korea’s biggest retirement fund is reportedly set to see yet another senior executive depart, amid criticism of appointments he had made.
Dr Insup Lee
The $462 billion state pension fund has just hired two more private-market portfolio managers in Singapore and is looking to add three in London and two in New York.
The insurance unit of the postal service is to invest its first $200 million into individual foreign hedge funds and award another fund-of-funds mandate, amid scepticism about the asset class.
The Police Mutual Aid Association is to raise its allocation to foreign alternatives and stocks with a view to strongly boosting returns. It is mulling hiring BlackRock and Pimco to run bond portfolios.
The CIO of the $37 billion South Korean fund sees local stock market risk potentially rising as the country awaits a new president and his or her approach to North Korea.
The $37 billion Korean institution is selling buildings in prime locations in favour of buying second-tier real estate. It is also cutting bond exposure and eyeing certain niche alternatives.
The military pension fund promotes its head of securities investments to one of its two CIO roles, as Lee Sang-ho departs. The move comes two years after a structural shake-up.
The Government Employees Pension Service is tipped to see fierce competition for its CIO vacancy. It has also seen its head of overseas investment join KB Asset Management.
Choi Young-Gwon will start in the new role on April 1 after overseeing big changes in investment strategy during his three years at Korea's Government Employees Pension Service.
The Korean Teachers’ Credit Union plans to raise its foreign allocation by $750 million. Most of that will go into property via fund managers, and global equities are also set for more flows.
The embattled state pension fund is seeing a rising number of staff depart and finding it harder to replace them after moving its investment centre away from Seoul.
Cho Jaemin returns to Korea's KB Asset Management with ambitious plans, as the firm considers putting offices in Singapore and the US to offset slow growth at home.