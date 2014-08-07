It will be the first commodity trading adviser strategy to be launched by Man Group's quantitative investment unit with Chinese partner Citic Securities.
Georgina Lee
As China opens its capital account, the country's foreign investor quota system is seen as declining in importance. In the second of two articles, AsianInvestor examines how prime brokers are responding.
The Australian Securities & Investments Commission alleges that Goldman Sachs caused the price of a stock to climb 95% because of an erroneous trade order.
Investors must be quick to sell H-shares and buy A-shares via the Shanghai-Hong Kong trading link to avoid losing the premium on HK-listed stocks, says the equity broker.
The HK firm is monitoring a probe and potential default by Shanghai Goldstate Brilliance, a segregated subsidiary of its China JV. The case highlights the risks facing foreign fund houses.
The country's regulator is introducing mandatory reporting and clearing in stages. But fund managers would be better able to implement the rules if they were introduced at the same time, observers argue.
The Japanese fund firm is set to announce two new hires to bolster its 18-strong asset allocation team, with a conservative strategy primed to target Singaporean institutions.
The fund incubator says it is looking to add to its range of partner firms, notably focused on Greater China, after taking a 35% stake in Sydney-based Morphic Asset Management.
Some investors are asking for more information from their managers about dark pools following recent US investigations into these alternative trading venues.
Fund firms would be better able to comply with rules on the reporting of OTC derivatives trades in Singapore if ambiguities were cleared up, argues a senior executive at the trade depository.
Japan's $1.2 trillion state pension fund should be allowed to buy domestic shares and ought to boost its investment expertise, says the country's deputy policy chief.