China's high-tech drive to self reliance
China’s Made in China 2025 strategy is transforming its manufacturing sector, boosting technological independence and reshaping global competition.
China’s Made in China 2025 drive is transforming the nation’s manufacturing sector, shifting it from a low-cost production hub to a leader in high-tech innovation. With a focus on reducing reliance on imports and strengthening domestic capabilities, this ambitious strategy is reshaping global trade dynamics, presenting both opportunities and challenges for industries across the region.
