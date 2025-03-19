As mainland Chinese companies pursue overseas growth, Hong Kong is moving to establish itself as a key hub for captive insurance operations.
Tag : china
China’s Made in China 2025 strategy is transforming its manufacturing sector, boosting technological independence and reshaping global competition.
China’s push for technological self-sufficiency, particularly in high-tech manufacturing and semiconductors is reshaping investor strategies.
China is witnessing a rapid increase in family offices as wealthy entrepreneurs seek institutionalised wealth management and offshore investment opportunities.
The policy move could drive insurers' equity investments higher, but it also adds risks, requiring careful portfolio management amid market volatility.
AsianInvestor surveyed top asset managers to assess the impact of US-China tariff reductions on institutional investment strategies.
China’s pivot to Southeast Asia in the face of US trade tensions is reshaping global supply chains and investment flows.
Despite US trade tensions, strong domestic demand, innovation, and proactive policymaking reinforce China’s appeal as a long-term investment destination.
Does America's economic resilience really give it an advantage in prolonged tariff conflicts, or do dependencies on certain imports create unavoidable vulnerabilities?
Amid concerns over a potential Chinese economic downturn, Ping An Life's CIO Jianxin Cheng takes an optimistic stance, emphasising the resilience of China's economy.
Ping An Group's 5.8% investment return in 2024 outperformed its decade average, with the insurer strategically positioning its $790 billion portfolio toward Chinese state-owned banks and emerging technologies while expanding its equity market participation.
Despite Trump's return to office and compressed global valuations, China's innovative healthcare market presents strategic potential for foreign investors willing to navigate regulatory complexities and sector-specific challenges.