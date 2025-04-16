AsianInvesterAsianInvester

Market Views: Is China investable again?

Heather Ng
Despite US trade tensions, strong domestic demand, innovation, and proactive policymaking reinforce China’s appeal as a long-term investment destination.
Market Views: Is China investable again?

China's economic recovery is gaining momentum, prompting investors to reassess its long-term potential. After an extended downcycle, policy shifts since late 2024, stabilising property markets, and the rise of high-end manufacturing have fueled optimism.

Sign In to Your Account
Access Exclusive AsianInvestor Content!
Please sign in to your subscription to unlock full access to our premium AI resources.

Free Registration & 7-Day Trial
Register now to enjoy a 7-day free trial—no registration fees required. Click the link to get started.
Note: This free trial is a one-time offer.
Questions?
If you have any enquiries or would like a quote for a team or company licence, please contact us at [email protected]. Our subscription team will be happy to assist you.
¬ Haymarket Media Limited. All rights reserved.