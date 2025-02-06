AsianInvestor surveyed top asset managers to assess the impact of US-China tariff reductions on institutional investment strategies.
Tag : trump
China’s pivot to Southeast Asia in the face of US trade tensions is reshaping global supply chains and investment flows.
AsianInvestor sought insights from industry experts to explore the lasting implications of Donald Trump's first 100 days in office.
Global trade tensions have prompted manufacturers to explore alternative options, and India has emerged as a strong contender to step into this role.
As uncertainty dominates global markets following Trump's tariff announcements, asset owners are prioritising liquidity management while preparing for potential sharp declines in both public and private asset valuations.
Despite US trade tensions, strong domestic demand, innovation, and proactive policymaking reinforce China’s appeal as a long-term investment destination.
Does America's economic resilience really give it an advantage in prolonged tariff conflicts, or do dependencies on certain imports create unavoidable vulnerabilities?
Financial analysts assess some wild claims that recent stock market turbulence might be part of a deliberate debt management strategy of the new administration.
Leading insurers grapple with policy unpredictability, shifting market dynamics, and long-term positioning as Trump's second term creates new geopolitical realities, with China advocating a decade-long perspective.
As markets grapple with President Trump's trade policy actions, experts predict additional tariffs on Chinese imports and potential trade announcements targeting China, Europe, and Japan.
Regional investors maintain confidence in renewable energy projects despite a US policy shift, citing strong domestic drivers and commercial viability.
The Federal Reserve’s decision to pause interest rate cuts has sparked debate among economists and investors about the future of US monetary policy. What do leading asset managers predict for the Fed’s next moves, and how could a slower easing cycle impact global markets?