Market Views: Will India benefit from US-China tensions?
Global trade tensions have prompted manufacturers to explore alternative options, and India has emerged as a strong contender to step into this role.
India is increasingly being seen as a standout beneficiary in the evolving landscape of global trade, shaped by tariff wars and supply chain realignments.
