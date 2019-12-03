Global trade tensions have prompted manufacturers to explore alternative options, and India has emerged as a strong contender to step into this role.
Tag : trade war
As uncertainty dominates global markets following Trump's tariff announcements, asset owners are prioritising liquidity management while preparing for potential sharp declines in both public and private asset valuations.
Does America's economic resilience really give it an advantage in prolonged tariff conflicts, or do dependencies on certain imports create unavoidable vulnerabilities?
US-China tariffs are the top risk for investors in 2025, according to Raffles Family Office. The potential economic fallout has prompted investors to prepare contingency strategies, including shifts in asset allocation and a focus on private markets.
Deglobalisation is not a new concept to investors, but what risks and opportunities would the decoupling and onshoring of the world’s supply chains present Asia’s investment landscape?
Asset managers and analysts discuss whether the recent wave of delisting from American stock exchanges by Chinese state-owned companies signals an ongoing trend — and whether Hong Kong and Shanghai might benefit from the shift.
Asia's leading chip maker and the world's two largest economies: what could possibly go wrong? Investors need to be on full alert.
Investors from China and the US are expected to continue buying assets in each other’s markets despite the blacklist of Chinese firms with military and surveillance ties.
New, stricter rules being introduced for foreign listings in the US are just the latest in a series of policy measures being directed specifically at China.
Washington's growing opposition to US investment into Chinese assets is affecting asset owners and has wider implications too, note market experts.
Market euphoria ahead of the US-China trade deal signing in January is misplaced, say analysts and fund managers. They believe asset owners should remain cautious.
China would continue to draw strong foreign inflows despite a prolonged spat with the US, delegates at AsianInvestor’s Southeast Asian Institutional Investment Forum heard.