Institutional investors have shown interest in using exchange-traded assets to get private asset-like returns, without the drawbacks. Will asset owners jump on the bandwagon?
Jolie Ho
The Korean sovereign wealth fund is keen to ramp up its alternative investments but is still reserved about real estate investment opportunities.
China bonds are now too big to ignore - even for Japan's (and the world's) biggest pension fund. That said, GPIF and China are set to make odd bedfellows on the world bond index.
A new Goldman Sachs survey shows that regional insurers are sniffing out opportunities with private equity, rating it as the asset class expected to deliver the highest total return in 2021.
The pension fund bowed to retail investor pressure and broadened its investment range into local stocks. Its policy reversal could set the stage for more populist pressure.
Dai-ichi Life has set concrete ESG goals and made impact investments regularly, while Japan is seen leading other Asian markets when it comes to ESG.
The Korean sovereign wealth fund is joining hands with Hyundai Heavy Industries to better sniff out and assess new technology investments in the US.
The third-largest pension fund in the world is still planning to reduce domestic equities despite calls from retail investors for it to support local stock prices.
The unimpressive returns of alternative premia products of late are unlikely to attract regional asset owners to invest in them, despite their supposed advantages of diversification.
The largest life insurer in Taiwan is set to invest more in US dollar bonds as yields are on an upward trend and hedging costs are expected to fall.
Yu Xiaobo, head of the China business of the Hong Kong-based fund manager, has resigned from his post. Value Partners has made two senior appointments to help fill his shoes.
Alternative risk premia funds are often touted as an appealing investment option, despite performing badly in recent years. Asset owners need to consider how much value they offer.