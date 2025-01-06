India's second-largest pension fund manager adapts its institutional approach as the new Unified Pension System reshapes the competitive landscape.
Tag : india
India’s reduced vulnerability to global trade disruptions, combined with improving policy frameworks and infrastructure development, creates a compelling case for foreign investment across multiple asset classes and sectors.
HDFC Pension CEO highlights strong foreign investment flows following JP Morgan index inclusion despite global market turbulence.
Global trade tensions have prompted manufacturers to explore alternative options, and India has emerged as a strong contender to step into this role.
CEO Sriram Iyer outlines how the $14 billion Mumbai-based pension fund is positioning its portfolio during the worst market selloff since 2008.
Global investors increase allocations to Indian market, with technology and healthcare sectors leading investment flows.
The Karan Thapar family office invests directly in private equity to align with its core businesses, focusing on mature companies. The Indian family office is also open to private equity funds that invest in international markets, particularly in sectors like deep tech.
As Norges Bank Investment Management (NBIM) increases its India exposure during a notable market cooling, experts debate the wisdom of concentrated bets in emerging markets.
India unveils measures to strengthen its bond market and boost infrastructure development, though concerns linger over shadow debt and transparency.
The World Bank's development arm guides Indonesia, India and Sri Lanka on power purchase agreements while expanding grid investment opportunities.
The family office of India’s Thermax Group is looking at a staggered increase in the allocation to Indian equities, citing unique growth opportunities and favourable valuations compared to developed global markets.
India's demographic dividend, coupled with robust policy reforms, positions it as APAC's emerging powerhouse, excelling in IT services, consumer spending, infrastructure, and real estate.