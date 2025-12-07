Dinesh Hinduja Family Office sharpens manager selection as India funds double
With the country's fund universe expanding sharply, the Dinesh Hinduja Family Office demands manager accountability and conviction. Its disciplined “right to win” framework rewards substance over style.
The Dinesh Hinduja Family Office has developed a rigorous framework for evaluating fund managers that prioritises sponsor commitment, team stability, and operational transparency over traditional performance metrics in an increasingly crowded market.
