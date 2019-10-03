The Singapore-based life insurer's precise approach to private market allocations emphasises manager selection and liability matching over opportunistic returns.
Tag : manager selection
As private credit gains traction globally, LPs are intensifying scrutiny on GPs, demanding tighter structures, more transparent risk management, and robust exit planning.
The Singapore-based life insurer seeks managers who are able to outperform in distressed conditions, hoping the volatile market will help identify the standouts.
Hong Kong’s largest government fund details its approaches to evaluating ESG practices of external asset managers as the city drives green and sustainable finance efforts.
The Chinese life insurance giant places more overseas assets into private equity compared to other asset classes, says its CIO.
The pension fund decides on the top-down investment approach and makes asset allocation decisions, and depends on managers to deliver alpha using a bottom-up approach.
Diversification bids the Korean asset owner to expand its geographic focus. The move comes after years of consideration, its CIO tells AsianInvestor.