Israel sovereign fund eyes active managers for Asia's complex landscape
The Citizens of Israel Fund is developing active strategies to capitalise on the technological revolution, demographic shifts and geopolitical realignment across Asia's diverse markets.
Sign In to Your Account
Access Exclusive AsianInvestor Content!
Please sign in to your subscription to unlock full access to our premium AI resources.
Free Registration & 7-Day Trial
Register now to enjoy a 7-day free trial—no registration fees required. Click the link to get started.
Note: This free trial is a one-time offer.
¬ Haymarket Media Limited. All rights reserved.