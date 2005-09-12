The Citizens of Israel Fund is developing active strategies to capitalise on the technological revolution, demographic shifts and geopolitical realignment across Asia's diverse markets.
Tag : trends
The head of Asia Pacific at CPP Investments reveals how the fund is targeting urbanisation, technology, and co-investments to drive returns in the rapidly changing markets of Asia.
About 95% of global insurers say climate risk is already shaping their portfolios, according to BlackRock’s latest report.
Apac asset managers found the most appeal in fixed income universes in 2021, but stayed away from equities, according to an eVestment report.
Bank of America Merrill Lynch managing director Lee Morakis explains how dark liquidity sourcing works.
Compliance with regulations has put cost pressures on banks, creating internal instability and making them fertile hunting ground for recruiters in 2013. Standalone fund firms have benefited.
Linklaters'' partners examine recent trends in the Asian private equity sector.
Sandeep Katwala is the head of the Linklaters India practice and Kunal Thakore is a managing associate and a member of the firm''s India Group.