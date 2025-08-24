Asian debt allocations hold steady, but relative value points to corporates
Despite fiscal strains in developed markets, Asian investors continue to favour sovereign debt. Managers say allocations remain stable, though yield dynamics and sector fundamentals show where flows could shift if preferences change.
Asian allocations to sovereign debt remain resilient, even as fiscal pressures reshape benchmarks in the US and Europe. Industry participants say there is little evidence of a decisive move toward corporates in Asia.
