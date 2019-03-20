AsianInvesterAsianInvester

Staff Reporters
Ping An names new co-CEO; former Ontario Teachers' executive takes on new role; BlackRock's China wealth management JV names new CIO; AIA hires group partnerships lead; GIC names deputy chairman; IFC appoints regional head in Asia; and more.
Weekly roundup of people news, Sept 29
Staff Reporters
Swiss Re appoints Ivan Gonzalez as CEO for reinsurance in China; AustralianSuper hires senior investment director for infrastructure debt in New York; AIA Investment Management hires head of global equities from Bank of Singapore; Robeco promotes Joshua Crabb to head of Asia Pacific equities as Arnout van Rijn returns to Netherlands; and more.
Weekly roundup of people news, Mar 25
Jisu Song
There's a potential social and economic price to be paid for ESG, delegates heard at an AsianInvestor event, which otherwise underlined growing interest in environment, social and governance principles.
China Pacific CIO urges slower ESG adoption