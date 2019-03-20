Key leadership changes at investment managers in Asia include Lawrence Hanson’s switch to Robeco from Fidelity, and Simon England-Brammer’s exit from Nuveen.
Ping An names new co-CEO; former Ontario Teachers' executive takes on new role; BlackRock's China wealth management JV names new CIO; AIA hires group partnerships lead; GIC names deputy chairman; IFC appoints regional head in Asia; and more.
Concerted efforts are being made by regulators -- and increasingly by asset owners -- in the region to fund high-carbon emitters to transition to carbon-neutral or low-carbon operations.
Protecting and restoring important natural habitats and managing agricultural lands in a sustainable way will address the climate crisis, while helping to support biodiversity.
We explain the rationale behind the judges' choices for the ESG Excellence categories of AsianInvestor's Asset Management Awards 2022.
Asian investors are ramping up climate strategy integration, a trend that NZ Super views as critical to long-term risk and returns.
Swiss Re appoints Ivan Gonzalez as CEO for reinsurance in China; AustralianSuper hires senior investment director for infrastructure debt in New York; AIA Investment Management hires head of global equities from Bank of Singapore; Robeco promotes Joshua Crabb to head of Asia Pacific equities as Arnout van Rijn returns to Netherlands; and more.
The Japanese fund house has added a head of institutional business for China/Hong Kong and an ETF salesman and is also hiring a replacement Korea client coverage executive.
With Covid-19 driving technology share prices to record levels, even the threat of tighter regulation in the US has had little impact on valuations in the sector.
The Dutch firm has appointed its first insurance coverage specialist in Asia as well as a new institutionally focused Korea sales head and client portfolio manager for quant strategies.
The Dutch asset manager is looking for a replacement following the exit of its head of China distribution at the end of March.
There's a potential social and economic price to be paid for ESG, delegates heard at an AsianInvestor event, which otherwise underlined growing interest in environment, social and governance principles.