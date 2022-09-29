Markets have rewarded recent layoff announcements from prominent tech firms such as Meta and Microsoft, but does that mean the sector has bottomed out?
Women in private equity tend to hit a glass ceiling at the VP level, with only 2% in Asia Pacific being promoted to principal level compared to 20% of men, according to new McKinsey research.
Despite a growing sense of caution in the market, venture capital investors remain vested in Southeast Asia as nascent sectors catch the eye of sophisticated investors.
The new rules have made the Hong Kong mainboard more attractive to Chinese ADRs who are under pressure to delist in the US, industry experts said.
Investment management firms are drawn by the Cayman-like structure with the added benefit of Singapore's governance and reputation.
Emerging markets require more than half of the $100 trillion of investment the world needs to reach net zero targets by 2050, according to BNY Mellon Investment Management
Global assets under management in 2021 only grew 12% year-on-year in comparison. Alternative assets were a key driver of growth with a 30% increase, while ESG-overlaid assets grew 77%.
Withdrawals from pensions during the pandemic will have a long-term impact on the potential growth of retirement sums, according to Mercer.
The sovereign wealth fund adopts an arsenal of analytics and tools to tackle ESG, while UBS believes non-ESG products should no longer be presented to clients: panellists.
From ocean protection funds to turtle conservation and eco-tourism ventures, Singapore-based single-family office Rumah Group marries personal interests with early-stage impact investing.
These trade-offs will reduce over time and GIC believes that sustainable companies offer better risk-adjusted returns in the long term.
The conversation about Chinese investments is quieter than it was before, but a camp of venture capitalists remains optimistic about its recovery.