Strategic reallocation of capital and evolving tech ecosystems present unique sector opportunities in emerging markets, despite persistent valuation gaps with developed economies.
Tag : jpmam
Multiple catalysts beyond dollar weakness signal potential sustained revaluation of emerging market equities, as correlations with developed markets continue to decline.
Emerging market technology companies are leveraging integrated supply chains, cost advantages and innovation capabilities to outperform Western counterparts.
Cbus names new CIO and equity head; Aware Super CIO transitions to international role; AustralianSuper taps London equity lead; Seviora appoints new CEO, and more.
OMERS names global private equity head; ART confirms life insurance CEO; CPP Investments hires investment portfolio management head; Prudential Hong Kong adds risk chief and counsel; and more.
Manulife Asia announces major leadership reshuffle; MLC Life Insurance names new CRO; LaSalle reveals Asia Pacific co-heads; JP Morgan AM appoints HNW head for Australia; and more.
GIC announces two senior leadership appointments; Mercer Super names first dedicated CIO; Cbus creates new ASX core strategy role; JPMAM Japan unveils new CEO and chairman; and more.
As artificial intelligence reshapes industries and work forces, institutional investors are discovering new opportunities in unexpected sectors.
As the AI landscape evolves, investment opportunities are expanding beyond major tech players to encompass a wider range of companies across the value chain.
As artificial intelligence becomes more integral to our daily lives, it is not only advancing technology but also raising concerns about how much energy it is consuming as well its environmental impact.
As we enter the second half of 2024, investors are closely monitoring the commodities market, scrutinising the potential impact of various geopolitical events and economic trends globally.
One of Australia’s oldest superannuation funds is integrating artificial intelligence into its investments process, but the fund’s people will always be firmly in the driver’s seat.