Singapore’s GIC and JPMAM propose new path beyond finger painting in alternatives
Singapore’s sovereign wealth fund, together with JP Morgan Asset Management, argues that the rampant unsystematic approaches to alternatives investing must end, and unveils a new framework for resilient multi‑alternatives portfolios.
The era of ad-hoc alternatives allocation is over, according to a new joint research paper from Singapore's $800 billion sovereign wealth fund GIC and JP Morgan Asset Management that provides the first systematic framework for building multi-alternatives portfolios.
Sign In to Your Account
Access Exclusive AsianInvestor Content!
Please sign in to your subscription to unlock full access to our premium AI resources.
Free Registration & 7-Day Trial
Register now to enjoy a 7-day free trial—no registration fees required. Click the link to get started.
Note: This free trial is a one-time offer.
¬ Haymarket Media Limited. All rights reserved.