AllianzGI makes its first foray into the global active ETF market with a Taiwan launch, as CEO Tobias Pross hints at a possible expansion into Europe.
Shifting capital dynamics, technological advances and macroeconomic pressures are reshaping the region’s infrastructure debt landscape.
Infrastructure debt is emerging as a compelling asset class, offering stable, inflation-linked cash flows and long-term returns.
Asian family offices are increasingly investing in cryptocurrency, driven by generational shifts, evolving regulations, and AI-powered investment strategies.
As private credit gains traction globally, LPs are intensifying scrutiny on GPs, demanding tighter structures, more transparent risk management, and robust exit planning.
Tailored private credit solutions are stepping up to fund Asia’s evolving energy transition needs, particularly in complex and underserved areas.
Active ETFs are revolutionising modern portfolio management with their blend of active strategies and ETF benefits.
European infrastructure debt offers stable returns, diversification, and capital efficiency, making it an appealing choice for Asia Pacific insurers under current regulatory frameworks.
Flexible structuring and faster execution positions private credit as a key enabler for early-stage and transitional green projects as traditional banks pull back.
The Chinese life insurer is blending fixed income stability with strategic private equity and alternative asset investments to overcome Asia’s low-interest-rate challenges.
Faced with low domestic yields, an aging population, and regulatory reforms, Japanese life insurers are increasingly turning to private markets.
Thailand’s latest regulatory shift removes licensing barriers, enabling traditional financial institutions to invest in digital assets without additional hurdles.