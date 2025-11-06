Zurich seeks to capitalise on Asia's private debt gap
The insurer, which identified significant potential in the region's less mature but rapidly developing market, is constructing a local portfolio tailored to its balance sheet needs.
Private debt is Zurich Insurance’s key focus in Asia, where the asset class is underweighted despite large allocations in the US and Europe, Matt Vincent, the group's Asia-Pacific CIO, told AsianInvestor.
Sign In to Your Account
Access Exclusive AsianInvestor Content!
Please sign in to your subscription to unlock full access to our premium AI resources.
Free Registration & 7-Day Trial
Register now to enjoy a 7-day free trial—no registration fees required. Click the link to get started.
Note: This free trial is a one-time offer.
¬ Haymarket Media Limited. All rights reserved.