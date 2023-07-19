Leading insurers grapple with policy unpredictability, shifting market dynamics, and long-term positioning as Trump's second term creates new geopolitical realities, with China advocating a decade-long perspective.
Alternative assets and ESG investing are gaining traction among younger Asian wealth generations and insurers are evolving their offerings to meet changing preferences and prepare for Asia's $2.5 trillion wealth transfer.
Chinese insurers' new gold investment pilot program marks a significant shift in institutional asset allocation, signaling evolving global investment strategies and growing interest in precious metals as a portfolio stabiliser.
Japanese insurers are turning to private credit investments to mitigate interest rate risks associated with the upcoming economic capital regime.
Asian insurers are going to increase allocations in private credit this year. They are also looking to diversify into different markets to reduce concentration risk.
Investment heads at big UK life companies Aviva and Phoenix Group explain how they are thinking about geopolitical and macroeconomic issues in today’s uncharted waters.
Asia's robust economic backdrop is driving Asia-Pacific asset owners to increase allocations to the region's fixed income markets as a source of stable returns, a new State Street Global Advisors survey finds.
New regulatory frameworks are driving the insurers’ tilt towards alternative investments.
Investor assertiveness is shaping more sustainable energy production in the region, the insurance group CIO says.
As the market eagerly awaits the next policy move from the Bank of Japan, domestic life insurers are assessing their asset allocations, especially in local government bonds, while eyeing other strategies.
Investors are trying to grapple with the right approach to tackle increased interest rates - a scenario that creates both challenges and opportunities, investment executives from different Korea asset owners say.
Market concerns and domestic regulatory changes are prompting Korean insurers to change asset preferences.