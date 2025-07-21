AsianInvesterAsianInvester

Sun Life takes majority stake in Hong Kong digital insurer Bowtie Life

Sun Life led the latest $70 million series C funding round, strengthening its position in digital insurance and supporting growth in medical coverage and preventive healthcare initiatives.
Sun Life Hong Kong has taken a majority stake in digital insurer Bowtie Life, after leading its latest $70 million series C funding round. 

