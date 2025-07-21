Sun Life takes majority stake in Hong Kong digital insurer Bowtie Life
Sun Life led the latest $70 million series C funding round, strengthening its position in digital insurance and supporting growth in medical coverage and preventive healthcare initiatives.
Sun Life Hong Kong has taken a majority stake in digital insurer Bowtie Life, after leading its latest $70 million series C funding round.
Sign In to Your Account
Access Exclusive AsianInvestor Content!
Please sign in to your subscription to unlock full access to our premium AI resources.
Free Registration & 7-Day Trial
Register now to enjoy a 7-day free trial—no registration fees required. Click the link to get started.
Note: This free trial is a one-time offer.
¬ Haymarket Media Limited. All rights reserved.