Hong Kong insurer CTF Life balances macro risks with dynamic strategies
The Hong Kong insurer is navigating geopolitical uncertainties by focusing on alpha generation through fundamental research and dynamic asset allocation, according to CIO Richard Chan.
CTF Life tends to limit the size of its macro bets contingent on the outcome of specific geopolitical developments, and instead focuses on generating alpha by other means, Richard Chan, chief investment and asset-liability management officer, told AsianInvestor.
Sign In to Your Account
Access Exclusive AsianInvestor Content!
Please sign in to your subscription to unlock full access to our premium AI resources.
Free Registration & 7-Day Trial
Register now to enjoy a 7-day free trial—no registration fees required. Click the link to get started.
Note: This free trial is a one-time offer.
¬ Haymarket Media Limited. All rights reserved.