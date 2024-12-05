Australian superannuation funds are leading the expansion in responsible investment, with institutional investors driving the market to $1.03 trillion (A$1.6 trillion) as ESG integration becomes increasingly mainstream.
The insurance giant's ESG leadership is backed by substantial responsible investments reaching RMB849.9 billion ($118 billion), with a dedicated focus on green, inclusive and social themes.
Corporate Japan’s lacklustre financial performance threatens to knock the global sustainability drive off course if companies ditch their environmental, social and governance (ESG) commitments, a new report warns.
Ping An's investment strategy centers around three key pillars: green, inclusive, and social investments, aimed at fostering long term sustainable environmental and social progress.
AsianInvestor reveals the reasoning behind our judging panel's selection of winners in this year's excellence in sustainable investing awards.
Alternative assets and ESG investing are gaining traction among younger Asian wealth generations and insurers are evolving their offerings to meet changing preferences and prepare for Asia's $2.5 trillion wealth transfer.
Foreign investors adhering to international ESG standards must navigate a complex landscape in China, where implementation of such practices requires patience and sustained engagement with local corporations.
Despite the recent row-back by US asset managers, the sovereign wealth fund of New Zealand is committed to its sustainability objectives and will terminate co-investments or mandates that do not meet ESG standards.
Regional investors maintain confidence in renewable energy projects despite a US policy shift, citing strong domestic drivers and commercial viability.
The World Bank’s $115 billion development finance institution has placed sustainable investment practices at the top of its list of requirements for potential partners.
In partnership with Pictet Asset Management
Exposure to a range of public and private companies across diverse sectors from renewables and energy efficiency, to sustainable agriculture, water supply and waste management, can provide attractive returns amid the growing urgency for environmental solutions, believe Pictet Asset Management along with executives from family offices and endowments in Asia.
Major asset managers BlackRock, State Street, and Vanguard face a Texas-led lawsuit alleging they illegally colluded through climate initiatives to pressure coal companies into reducing output, sparking further debate in the ongoing ESG controversy.